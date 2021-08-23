PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers placed second in the silver bracket of their hosted tournament this past weekend.
The Lady Panthers were matched up against Grapeland and Frost during Saturday's slate of bracket games.
They began their bracket run with a sweep of the Sandiettes – 25-7, 25-8. The Lady Panthers opened an early 3-0 lead on Grapeland in the first set before extending their lead to 9-1. A plethora of errors on the part of Grapeland mixed with solid net play from Westwood's Jaysa Coney and Caitlyn Grigsby continued to help Westwood push their lead further.
Grapeland finally was able to get a bit of offense going in the latter half of the set, but still faced a 19-7 deficit. The Lady Panthers ended the set with a 6-0 run.
The beginning of set two was similar to the first for Grapeland. They fell behind 13-1 and were unable to recover from the sizable hole.
The win moved Westwood to the silver bracket championship game against Frost – who had beaten the Oakwood Lady Panthers earlier that day in straight sets.
A pair of service aces from Coney helped establish an early 5-2 lead for Westwood. Frost responded with a 9-2 run that forced Westwood coach Daylyn Harris to burn a timeout.
Westwood picked up their offense following the break, but couldn't contain Frost on the opposite side of the net. Westwood trailed 19-14 and used their second timeout of the set.
Frost exited the break in play with a final 6-1 push to take the set 25-15.
The Lady Panthers went into set two with a higher sense of urgency – opening up a 7-3 lead behind a block from Chloe Petzold and a service ace from Allyson Nichols.
Frost remained poised and answered by outscoring Westwood 7-3 over the next few serves that tied the game at 10.
Westwood called their third timeout of the match after Frost pushed ahead 13-11. Following the timeout, they extended their lead to 15-11 before an error ended their run. A kill from Grigsby reduced Frost's lead to three and sparked a slight 4-1 run that pulled Westwood within one.
Frost eventually was able to once again create separation. They led 20-16 before a block from Petzold and a pair of kills from Grigsby moved shifted momentum to the Lady Panthers side. They were behind by one at 23-22 before Frost closed out the set.
