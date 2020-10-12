Westwood 3, Crockett 0
PALESTINE – The Westwood Lady Panthers swept the Crockett Lady Bulldogs at home Friday. Set scores were unavailable, but the win over Crockett secured the season sweep and gave Westwood their first back-to-back district wins of the year.
The Lady Panthers are at home Tuesday against the Franklin Lady Lions who beat them in four sets during their first meeting.
Frankston 3, Oakwood 0
FRANKSTON – The Frankston Maidens took down the Oakwood Lady Panthers in straight sets Saturday – 25-11, 25-16, 25-16. The Maidens currently have a stronghold over the second place spot in District 21-2A with four games remaining in league play.
The Maidens will attempt to close out the season series and extend their winning streak to three against the Grapeland Sandiettes Tuesday night.
The Lady Panthers host Cross Roads tomorrow night as well.
Neches 3, Cross Roads 0
NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers remain undefeated in district play following their sweep of Cross Roads Friday night – 25-4, 25-10, 25-6. Kourtney Mannix - 11 kills. Raegan Hill - 9 kills, 3 aces, 4 digs, 1 assist; Kacie Kimbrough - 8 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs; Lexi Rogers - 3 kills, 1 ace, 4 digs; Mallory Main - 13 aces, 6 digs; Emily Hill - 1 kill, 6 aces, 9 digs, 31 assists; Nayeli Quistian - 4 digs; Riley Catchot - 2 kills; Emily Docteur - 1 kill, 1 assist; Kinsley Gordon - 2 assists.
The Lady Tigers travel to play Kerens Tuesday night.
Kerens 3, Cayuga 1
CAYUGA - The Cayuga Ladycats fell in four sets after jumping out to a 12-point win in opening set against Kerens Friday - 25-13, 24-26, 23-25, 16-25. Cayuga plays Cross Roads Monday night.
Games not reported:
Elkhart vs Franklin
Grapeland vs. Trinidad/Kerens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.