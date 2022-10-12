ELKHART – The Westwood Lady Panthers picked up their first district win in round two of their Tuesday night matchup against the Elkhart Lady Elks.
A fiery atmosphere filled the gymnasium before the start of Westwood and Elkhart’s second district meeting of the season. The Lady Elks had taken the first district meeting in four sets on Westwood’s home floor. The Lady Panthers were hoping to get retribution for that Tuesday.
The first set amplified the type of tight contest you would expect in a district rivalry game. There were six ties in the set and neither side led by more than three. Westwood had crept in front, 10-8, thanks to a kill from Lillie Mack before the Lady Elks were able to tie things up at 10 on an ace from Hadley Waldon.
A block and kill from Westwood’s Brylee Mitchell pushed them back in front by two. Elkhart was able to once again tie things at 13 on back-to-back kills from Kassidy Thomas. Neither side offered much room for comfort, though momentum began to teeter towards Westwood when a combo block from Mitchell and Chloe Petzold gave them a 22-20 lead. Elkhart came within one, at 24-23, on a tip from Thomas, but was put away on a kill from Mitchell, 25-23.
Momentum stayed with Westwood to begin set two as they built an early 3-0 lead. Westwood’s lead moved to 5-2 before a 10-1 run from Elkhart put Westwood in a six-point hole. Though the Lady Panthers were able to pull themselves back into striking distance at times, they never fully recovered from Elkhart’s early run. Waldon had two kills during the final stretch of the set, which allowed Elkhart to secure a 25-18 win.
Set three showcased an early tug-of-war between the two teams. Elkhart held a steady three-point lead before a 5-1 run from Westwood snatched the game back in their favor. Their 5-1 run extended to a 12-2 run that was capped off by a Petzold block. A kill from Petzold following an Elkhart timeout widened their advantage to nine, at 21-12.
The hole was far too deep for the Lady Elks to dig out of as Westwood closed the set, 25-17, as a ball kept in play by Mitchell was unable to be returned.
Mitchell had two kills and an ace during Westwood’s first nine points that helped build a 9-6 lead. As the set wore on the Lady Panthers slowly began distancing themselves. Two kills and an ace from Mack grew Westwood’s lead to eight, 22-14. A tip from Elkhart’s Waldon and an ace by Londyn Holland cut it to six. A kill from Thomas further reduced it to five.
However, Elkhart’s comeback attempt ended there. A spike from Mitchell towards the right corner zipped past Elkhart’s defense and secured a 25-19 win.
Westwood (1-9) returns home Friday where they’ll host the Buffalo Lady Bison. Elkhart (4-6) hosts the Franklin Lady Lions Friday.
