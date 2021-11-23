Westwood’s Jaysa Coney highlighted the district superlatives for the Lady Panthers as she was named Blocker of the Year for District 20-3A.
Coney was one of many Lady Panthers to end the year with district honors. Outside of her district superlative, she also earned district all-academic and academic all-state second team.
Westwood junior Chloe Petzold represented Westwood on the first team, while also picking up district all-academic honors. Junior setter Graci Weston earned second-team all-district honors and all-academic honors.
Caitlyn Grigsby and Brylee Mitchell were honorable mention recipients for Westwood. Senior Libero Dalilah Ellis earned academic recognition with both all-district and all-state academic honors. Lillie Mack, Mitchell and Grigsby also were district all-academic selections.
Lady Elk Kassidy Thomas represented Elkhart on the first-team all-district, while also receiving all-academic praise. Mallory Mays was named to second-team all-district and also the all-academic team. Preslee Lipsey, Claire Herring and Lynsie Walding were all honorable mentions for all-district. The trio was also named all-academic, along with Emily Lively Presely Estes and Isabella Hallmark.
