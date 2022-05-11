AUSTIN – Cayuga Ladycat Aerin Thompson has enjoyed a fulfilling high school career. This weekend she has another opportunity to add to her long list of accomplishments at the UIL state track meet.
Not many athletes will enjoy the success Thompson has over the course of her high school career. Even just her senior year brought the type of success many hope to accomplish over the course of four years.
A district title in volleyball followed by a Regional Quarterfinals appearance, a regional qualifier in cross country, a playoff berth in basketball and now her third state track meet.
“It just feels like another meet,” Thompon said. “I’m not nervous at all. I have a different focus this year. I know what I need to do.”
It can feel that way when you’ve qualified for state every year you’ve been eligible. Thompson has been every year except for her sophomore season when the COVID-19 pandemic stripped away her chance at going.
“I felt like I lost something,” Thompson said about not going to state her sophomore year. “It made me focus on training harder.
Thompson heads into state soaring off the momentum of placing first in both the high jump and 400-meter dash. She outran the field in the 400m dash after clocking in at 1:00.94 – a second in front of Douglass’ second-place finisher Madyson Freeman.
Thompson turned back around in the field events and snatched first from Beckville’s Amber Harris. Thompon’s 5’2” earned her a gold medal in the event.
“She doesn’t watch anyone else jump,” head coach Kaylee Sims said. “She doesn’t want to know the other jumps. She’s not concerned with what’s going on around her. It’s about [her]. She’s calm, cool and collected.”
It’s the first year Sims has been with Thompson as her head track coach, but their relationship stretches back to middle school when Thompson claims she was “the worst athlete when it came to running.”
“The talent was there I don’t know if the maturity was,” Sims said. “We knew what she would be. She doesn’t like to lose. She’s a special athlete.”
Once Thompson found her “why” for running it didn’t take long for her to begin to realize her talent. From seventh grade on she’s been one of Cayuga’s top athletes.
It’s what earned her a track scholarship to the University of Texas in Tyler and possibly her first gold medal at state.
“Watching her progress over the years as been awesome,” Sims said. “It started as this shy sixth grader that has developed into a special athlete. She’s taught me more than she knows. She’s been a leader for us. She’s leaving her mark on this program. She’s set a high bar for our future athletes.”
The 2A running events begin 5 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.