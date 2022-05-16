AUSTIN – Cayuga Ladycat wrapped up her high school track career with a fourth-place finish in the high jump at the University Interscholastic League State track meet Friday.
Thompson was on the state stage for the third time as she qualified for both the 400-meter dash and high jump after placing first in both at regionals.
She placed fourth in the high jump with a jump of 5-02. She placed behind third place Amber Harris of Beckville, second place performer Meredith Magliolo of Schulenburg and Albany’s Sarah Cotter who won the gold with a jump of 5-06.
Thompson also finished sixth in the 400m dash after clocking in a time of 1:01.20s. Panhandle’s Macklynn Land took gold in the competition as she ran a time of 54.21s.
Mason’s Eliza Cope took second in the event with a time of 59.17s, while Refugio’s Riley Haugh finished third (1:00.39s).
Stamford’s Lainee Lefevre finished fourth and Douglass’ Madyson Freeman placed fifth.
