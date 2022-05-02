PALESTINE – Cayuga Ladycat Aerin Thompson is headed back to state after placing first In both the high jump and 400-meter dash.
Thompson stamped her ticket as she proved to be one of Class 2A-Region III’s best this past weekend. Thompson took first in the 400m dash after clocking in at 1:00.94 – a second in front of Douglass’ second-place finisher Madyson Freeman.
Thompson turned back around in the field events and snatched first from Beckville’s Amber Harris. Thompon’s 5’2” earned her a gold medal in the event.
Thompson also finished eighth in the long jump (16’), seventh in the 200m dash (27.32s) and seventh in the 800m run (2:35.78s).
Cayuga’s Kristian Roberts finished sixth in the 400m dash (54.48s). Jayden Rampy finished 12th overall in pole vault for the Wildcats (11’6”). Marcus Thompson finished 14th in shot put (38’6”).
Andria Thompson finished 14th in the pole vault (7’6”), while Tatum Willingham placed 15th in the discus event with a throw of 73 feet and two inches.
Frankston also had multiple athletes competing in the regional finals in multiple events. Benton Allen finished ninth in the high jump (5’10”).
Tyler Rogers placed 14th in the long jump (20’ ¾”). Rogers also placed 11th in the triple jump (39’10 ½”).
Sirisaac Foster finished 11th in the discus with a best throw of 107 feet and 11 inches. For the Maidens, Tia Billingsley clocked in at 12.82s, which landed her sixth overall.
Kaylee Davis took fourth place in the 100m hurdles (16.99s). Davis also finished fifth in the 300m hurdles (50.28s). Kasie Nabors was eighth in the event at 51.26s.
Jermya Mitchell finished fifth in the high jump (5’0”). Mitchell also had a sixth-place performance in the long jump (16’3”).
Davis rounded her day off with an eighth-place performance in the triple jump (33’4”).
