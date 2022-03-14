LEON – The Elkhart Elks boys and girls placed first at the Leon High School Cougar Relays Thursday.
The Elks had a total of 10 first-place medals at the Leon Relays. Aaron Diaz captured first in the 400-meter run (58.43s), while CJ Pharis and Bryce Thurman placed second and third, respectively. Pharis led the pack in the 800m run with a time of 2:22.11s. Thurman placed second in the event at 2:23.46s.
Hunter Jenkins secured another medal for the Elks with a second-place finish in the 1600m run (5:35.90s). Jenkins also placed third in the 3200m behind Lorenzo Alcorta who paced himself to first place (11:53.08s).
Mason Matterns secured third in the 200m dash (24.87s). The Elks captured first place in both hurdling events thanks to Kyle Hart. Hart clocked in at 18.15s in the 110m hurdles and 46.31s in the 300m. Jayden Chapman placed second in both events, while Aaron Diaz finished third in the 110m event.
The Elks swept the team relay portion of their day – finishing first in all three events. Keanu Wolfe and Chapman added first-place medals in the field events. Wolfe finished first in discus (107 feet, 9 inches). Chapman placed first in the high jump at five feet and two inches. Diaz placed second in the high jump.
Collin Edwards placed second in shot put with a throw of 42 feet and one and three fourths inches. Finally, Elkhart cleaned house in pole vault with Lane Williams finished first, Austin Pittman coming in second and Johnny Gray placing third.
The Lady Elks finished with six first-place medals on their side.
Cami Pyeatt took third in the 800m run, while Laynie Tubbs finished second in both the 1600m and 3200m runs.
Londyn Holland had a busy day starting with a first-place medal in the 100m hurdles (17.31s). Rita Stuart finished behind her in third (19.19s). Holland also finished first in the triple jump and second in the long jump. She was included on their third-place 4x100 relay team with Lynsie Walding, Haley Stiff and Macie Gonzales.
The Lady Elks set the field in the 300m hurdles with Stiff placing first (55.18s), Holland finishing second (55.65s) and Lilly Gay spotting third (55.90s).
Their group of Belen Maldanado, Samira Ashford, Aly Henderson and Jimena Espinar-Crespo placed second in the 4x200.
Pyeatt, Stuart, Bailey Jones and Espinar-Crespo captured first in the 4x400 with a time of 5:02.66s.
Haleigh Hughes and Kassidy Thomas was first and second, respectively, in shot put. Hughes had a throw of 32 feet and three inches, while Thomas recorded a throw of 31 feet and two and a half inches.
Thomas also added a silver medal to her day in discus (73’-4 ½”). Landry Langley placed first in the event at 76 feet and three and a half inches. Claire Herring took bronze with a throw of 72 feet and seven inches.
Thomas was second in the high jump (4’-10”), while Jones finished second on pole vault (6’-6”).
