CAYUGA – The Frankston junior varsity and varsity teams all brought home the district championship Wednesday at the District 20-2A track meet.
The varsity girls totaled 145 points – eight points in front of second-place Kerens and 17 in front of third-place Cayuga. The Maidens will have several representatives at the area meet as they sent qualifiers in nearly every event. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the area meet.
Tia Billingsly finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.68s). Billingsly also placed second in the 200m dash (28.24s) with Kaysiah Burnett placing fourth (28.99s). Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson finished first in the event. It was just one of six events Thompson qualified in on the day.
Thompson finished first in both the 400m (1:05.90s) and 800m (2:38.24s) races. Claire Drinkard also qualified for area in the 800m with a third-place finish (2:51.46s).
In the 100m hurdles, Frankston’s Kaylee Davis took first with Cadence Blasé finishing fourth. Cayuga’s Bree Daniel clocked in at third, while Jamison Courville tied Blasé for fourth (18.37s).
Davis also captured first in the 300m hurdles. Kaysie Nabors finished a few steps behind her in second. Cayuga’s Drinkard and Daneil finished third and fourth, respectively.
Mitchell, Burnett, Billingsly and Brianna Looney captured second in the 4x100 relay. Burnett, Aryonna Hatton, Looney and Desirae Hatton placed second in the 4x200 for the Maidens. Cayuga’s Madi Mills, Mackenzie LeGard, Paige Fowler and Elizabeth Luna finished third.
Davis, Nyla Muhammad, Mitchell and Nabors finished first in the 4x400. Courville, Drinkard, Mills and Kati Satterwhite finished third for Cayuga.
In the Long Jump, Thompson secured another first-place medal with a recorded distance of 16 feet. Mitchell placed second for Frankston at 15 feet, three and a third inches. Thompson also finished first in the high jump (5’-2”) with Mitchell finishing second in the event. Trinity Coats placed third for Frankston.
Tatum Willingham took third in discus for Cayuga (82’-11”). Davis and Nabors finished first and second, respectively, Frankston in the triple jump. Drinkard finished fourth for the Ladycats.
Andria Thompson placed first in pole vault to round out Cayuga’s area qualifiers.
The Indians totaled 206 points – 62 points in front of second-place Kerens.
Ryan Harper and Isaiah Allen finished second and third, respectively, in the 200m dash. Cayuga’s Seth Baker placed first in the 100m dash. Cayuga’s Khristian Roberts also took first for the Wildcats in the 400m dash (56.91s). Frankston’s Tyler Rogers finished third in the event. Cory Morgan placed first in the 800m run.
Govanni Martinez captured first in the 1600m and 3200m run. Landon Marine finished third in the 3200m.
AJ Michalski placed first in the 110m hurdles for the Indians clocking in at 16.93s. Ayden Stovall placed fourth for the Wildcats.
Michalski also finished second in the 300m hurdles. Kody Loebig’s 48.60s time placed him fourth in the event. The Indians also took second in the 4x100 relay, first in the 4x200 and the 4x400.
Cayuga finished third in all three relay events.
Frankston continued their run in the field events. Tyler Rogers and Isaiah Allen placed first and fourth, respectively, in the long jump. Rogers also took first in the triple jump, along with Conlan Lamay and Cael Bruno who finished third and fourth, respectively.
Benton Allen and Jeremiah Mitchell earned second and third place, respectively, in high jump.
Cayuga had a successful stint in most of their field events with Marcus Thompson placing first in shot put and Jacob Ingram taking first in Discus. Johnny Morales and Landan Henry finished second and third, respectively, in shot put.
Frankston’s Robert Walker finished fourth in the event. Bo Barrett took second in discus, while Frankston’s Sirisaac Foster placed fourth.
Cayuga’s Jayden Rampy placed first in pole vault, while Frankston’s Clayton Merritt took second.
