NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers placed first at the District 27-A track meet Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers will be well represented at the area meet in Zavalla Wednesday after multiple athletes qualified for the next competition.
Emily Docteur placed second in the 3200-meter run after she clocked in a time of 19:01.43. Oakwood’s Aiyana Pursley placed first in the shot put after her throw of 31 feet, eight and a half inches. She also took first in discus (77’) and second in the long jump (14’, 5 ½”).
Neches’s Aubrey Kincade finished third in long jump with a distance of 14 feet and five inches. Kincade also finished third in the triple jump with a recorded distance of 28 feet, 10 and a half inches. Kinsley Gordon placed fourth for the Lady Tige’rs (28’, 8 1/2”).
Oakwood’s Jace Youngblood took gold in the high jump, while Winston took fourth in the event.
The Lady Tigers group of Bre Fredrickson, Libby Raine, Gordon and Mallory Main finished first in the 4x100 relay (55.90s).
Fredrickson, Gordon, Kincade and Libby Raine led the Lady Tigers to a first-place finish in the 4x200 relay (1:57.08s).
Oakwood’s Pursley finished first in the 100m dash to continue her successful day (13.08s). She doubled back with a first-place performance in the 400m dash (1:09.02s). Neches’s Main took second in the 400m dash (1:09.89s).
Oakwood’s Rai’Maya Watson and Youngblood finished third and fourth, respectively, in the event.
Kincade placed first in the 200m dash (27.83s), while Oakwood’s Pursley finished second (28.3s).
Docteur continued to help Neches lead the pact with a first-place finish in the 1600m run (7:55.8s).
Oakwood’s varsity boys also sent a few to area during their competition. Ja’lee Mathis took first in the 200m dash (23.82s). Mathis also finished second in the 100m dash (11.14s).
Mathis continued his qualification spree as he tied for second in the high jump (5’2”) and second in the long jump (18’, 3 ½”).
Isaiah Jacobs finished second in the 110m hurdles (19.43s).
Neches’s Michael Barrett finished second in the 400m dash (59.9s).
