APPLE SPRINGS – The Neches Lady Tigers were crowned area champions have totaling 98 points at their area track meet in Apple Springs. The Oakwood Lady Panthers were area runners-up with 84 points.
Oakwood’s Aiyana Pursley took gold in the 100-meter dash, which was more than enough to qualify for the regional meet. Pursley also placed first in the 200m dash and 400m dash. She clocked in a time of 26.69s in the 200 and 1:11.13s in the 400.
Aubrey Kincade took second in the 200m dash (26.71s), while Oakwood’s Jacee Youngblood placed fourth (29.47s). Youngblood also finished fourth in the 400m dash (1:14.23s).
Neches’s Emily Docteur placed fourth in the 1600m run with a time of 7:45.00. The Lady Tigers sweep through the relay events – taking first in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400.
Bre Fredrickson, Libby Raine, Mallory Main and Kinsley Gordon compiled the 4x100 team. Fredrickson, Raine, Gordon and Kincade ran the 4x200. Fredrickson, Raine, Kincade and Main ran the 4x400.
Kincade secured gold in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, eight inches. Oakwood’s Pursley placed third in the event as she continued to rack in the medals. She recorded a distance of 13 feet, nine and one-half inches.
Kincade turned in another gold-medal performance in the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet, three inches.
Katrina Pursley placed first in the shot put (31’-7 ½”). She also finished fourth in discus for another qualification achievement (71’-11 ½”).
Oakwood’s Youngblood and Rai’Miaya Watson placed first and second, respectively, in the high jump.
On the boys side, Oakwood placed third as a team with 64 total points. Ja’Lee Mathis finished second in the 100m dash (10.53s). Mathis also finished second in the 200m dash (22.72s).
Neches’s Michael Barrett placed fourth in the 400m dash (1:00.13s). Oakwood’s relay teams qualified in two of the three events after taking first in the 4x100 and second in the 4x200.
Mathis turned in another regional qualifying performance with a second-place spot in the long jump (19’-2 ½”).
The regional competition will be held in League City April 29-30.
