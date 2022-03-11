FRANKLIN – The Palestine Ladycats finished placed first overall at the Franklin Lions Relays Wednesday – brining home six first-place medals at the meet.
Chimsi Okonkwo, Ay’Lasia Fantroy, Emerith Hernandez and Jocelyn Musil all brought home individual medals in their competition. The Ladycats 4x100 relay team were also top performers on the day. Okonkwo was a winner of two individual competitions in the triple and long jumps. She had a recorded distance of 16 feet, six and a half inches in the long jump. She soared to 33 feet and 11 inches in the triple jump. Brianna Price placed second in the triple jump, while Monique Thompson finished fourth.
Okonkwo was also apart of their 4x100 team, along with Desarae Robinson, Jaylah Spurlock and Selest Edwards, whose 52.01 second time earned them first place. Fantroy earned first place in discus with a throwing distance of 83 feet and five inches. She also placed second in shot put (35’-9”). Amaria Beavers finished behind her in third (34’-4”).
Hernadez placed first in the 1600m run (5:59.08) and second in the 3200m run (13:00.49). Yaneli Ruiz and Valerie Espinoza placed third and fourth, respectively, in the 1600m run. The pair mirrored their third and fourth place finishes in the 3200m as well. Musil outpaced the field in the 400m dash as she placed first (1:03.48). Yukari Sanchez finished third in the 400 with a time of 1:05.21.
Okonkwo sprinted to third in the 100m dash (13.59s). Edwards placed fourth in the competition (13.66s). Robinson nearly earned Palestine another first-place medal after placing second in the 100m hurdles (17.56s). Spurlock was a few steps behind her in third (17.78s). Thompson placed fifth in the event (18.34s).
Spurlock also finished fifth in the 300m hurdles (57.29s). Musil was second in the long jump behind Okonkwo (15’-10”). Thompson finished fourth in the high jump (4’-10”).
The Ladycats finished with 190 points on the day – eight in front of second-place Franklin.
