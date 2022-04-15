PALESTINE – The Palestine Wildcats varsity teams both placed second in their respected divisions at the District 17-4A meet Thursday.
The Ladycats varsity roster had 14 total area qualifiers. Selest Edwards placed fourth in the 100m dash with a finishing time of 13.72s. Jocelyn Musil finished second in the 400m dash after clocking in a time of 1:03.76s.
Emerith Hernandez and Yaneli Ruiz will both represent the Ladycats in the 1600m race. Hernandez finished third overall (5:49.83s), while Ruiz took fourth (6:17.64s).
Hernandez and Ruiz also qualified for the 3200m area run. Hernndez finished second in the event (13:00.43s), while Ruiz placed third (13:53.62s).
Jaylah Spurlock took the final qualifying spot in the women’s 100m hurdles as she placed fourth (17.03s).
Desarae Robinson finished third in the 300m hurdles as she clinched her spot in the area round (50.28s).
The Ladycats 4x100 team , ran by Chimsi Okonkwo, Robinson, Kyi’Marris Ester and Edwards, qualified for the area round after placing second (50.66s).
They also qualified in both the 4x200 and 4x400. Their 4x200 team includes Rylie Schwab, Okonkwo, Ester and Edwards. Musil, Adetoro Adedeji, Yukari Sanchez and Schwab make up their 4x400 team who ran a 4:23.73s.
Spurlock continued to add to a successful day by placing third in the high jump. Her jump of five feet solidified her spot at area.
Savannah Alder finished fourth in Pole Vault at seven feet and six inches. Okonkwo took third in long jump (16’-2”) and fourth in the triple jump (33’-5”).
Ay’Lasia Fantroy finished third in shot put and discus to round out their area round qualifications.
Palestine finished with 135 points, which was a point behind district champion Center.
The Wildcats had their fair share of area qualifiers as well. Dreyon Spurlock placed second in the 100m dash (11.35s) and first in the 200m dash (22.75s). Kevin Quincin finished fourth in the 3200m run (10:37.25s).
Emanuel Milton and Tre’Darious Shepard both punched their ticket to area as they finished second and third, respectively, in the 110m hurdles. Milton also finished third in the 300m hurdles (44.75s).
All three Wildcat relay teams moved on to area after placing first in the 4x100, third in the 4x200 and second in the 4x400.
Ti Crawford, Spurlock, Taj’Shawn Wilson and Jermny Walker made up the 4x100 team. Jon Denman, Walker, Wilson and Crawford clocked in a 1:32.76s in the 4x200.
Nick Hendricks, Denman, Walker and Milton had a time of 3:39.67 that slotted them second in the 4x400.
Shedrick Dudley placed second in high jump (5’-11”). Crawford finished first in long jump (20’-8”), while Jordan Walker placed fourth (20’). Caleb Hagen and Pedro Garcia placed first and third, respectively, in shot put.
The Wildcats tallied 139 points – 13 behind district champion Carthage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.