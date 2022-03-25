PALESTINE – The Palestine Ladycats placed first at the Dogwood Relays Thursday with five first-place medalists on the day.
Desarae Robinson, Emerith Hernandez and Ay’Lasia Fantroy all secured gold medals at their hosted event. Hernandez secured first in the 3200-meter run (13:39.52) with Yanelli Ruiz and Emily Marroquin following in second and third, respectively. Hernandez also took first in the 1600m run with Ruiz and Marroquin mirroring their finishing places in that event too.
Desarae Robinson took first in both the 110m and 300m hurdles. Robinson clocked in at 16.72s in the 110m hurdles and 53.99s in the 300m. Jaylah Spurlock finished second in the 110m hurdles, while Monique Thompson placed third overall. Fantroy took first in the shot put competition with a throw of 32 feet and 11 inches.
Elkhart’s Lynsie Walding took first in the pole vault event reaching a height of nine feet. Palestine’s Savannah Alder placed third in the competition (seven feet). Palestine’s Chimsi Okonkwo finished third in the long jump. Elkhart’s Kassidy Thomas placed second in the discus with a throw of 84 feet, two inches, while Palestine’s Tiara Deyon finished third at 81 feet, nine and a half inches.
The Ladycats captured second in the 4x400 relays thanks to Okonkwo, Robinson, Kyr’marri Ester and Selest Edwards. Edwards also finished third in the 100m dash – clocking in a time of 13 seconds.
Palestine’s Yukari Sanchez finished second in the 400m dash. Ruiz placed third in the 800m run.
The Palestine boys placed second at the meet with a 151 total points – four points behind Corsicana. Elkhart placed fifth as a team overall.
Elkhart’s Austin Pittman and Johnny Gray was one and two, respectively, in the pole vault. Pittman reached a heigh of nine feet, while Gray maxed out at eight feet, six inches. Palestine’s Ti Crawford was third in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet. Palestine’s Shedrick Dudley brought home the top spot in the high jump at five feet, 11 inches. Elkhart’s Pabol Rodarte finished third at five feet, 10 inches.
Palestine’s Kevin Quinch finished second in the 3200m run (11:05.15), while Jalbert Sandoval placed third (11:12.09). Elkhart’s Kyle Hart finished second in the 110m hurdles at 16.96s. Hart also finished second in the 300m hurdles with a time of 44.21s. Palestine’s Dreylon Spurlock was third in the 100m dash, while Carson Freeman finished third in the 400.
Wildcats Sandoval and Quincin were second and third, respectively, in the 1600m run. Jermny Walker was third in the triple jump with 39 feet, nine inches. Walker also placed second in the 200m dash in front of Ti Crawford who finished third (23.91s). Kaleb Hagans finished second in shot put (46’9.5”).
Finally, Palestine’s Bryce Jackson earned them another second-place medal in the 800 after clocking in at 2:17.71.
