MADISONVILLE – The Frankston Maidens placed second at the area meet in Madisonville Monday with nine Regional qualifiers.
Grapeland’s Cadarian Wiley will be moving on to the regional competition after placing third in the 100-meter dash (11.46s).
Frankston’s Ryan Harper was a spot short of qualifying in the 200m dash as he placed fifth after clocking in at 23.80 seconds.
Cayuga’s Khristian Roberts placed third in the 400m dash, which granted him a spot in the regional competition.
Frankston’s 4x100 relay team that featured Harper, Tyler Rogers, Reese Hicks and Kaymon Davis will be moving onto Regionals after capturing fourth place (44.24s).
Caleb Ramsey, Harper, Isaiah Allen and Davis also qualified in the 4x200 relay after coming in third (1:34.49s). Rogers, Jeremiah Mitchell, Ethan Offs and Davis made it three-for-three in relay competition as they finished second in the 4x400 (3:38.29s).
Rogers also took third in the long jump with a recorded distance of 20 feet, 11 and a half inches. Cayuga’s Marcus Thompson placed first in the shot put with a throwing distance of 43 feet, one and one-fourth inches.
Frankston’s Sir Isaac Foster finished fourth in discus to claim the final qualifying spot (119’-6 3.4”).
Rogers and Cael Bruno both qualified for regionals in the triple jump. Rogers placed third (39’-6 ¼”), while Bruno finished fourth (39’-2 ¾”).
Benton Allen took gold on the high jump for Frankston (6’-2”). Cayuga’s Jayden Rampy placed second in pole vault (11’-0”).
The Frankston Maidens finished second collectively at the area meet with 81 total points.
Maiden Tia Billingsly finished second in the 100m dash (13.02s). Billingsly also took third in the 200m dash (27.28s). Cayuga’s Aerin Thompson finished first in the event with a time of 26.56s.
Thompson also placed first in the 400m dash and 800m run. Frankston’s Kaylee Davis placed second in the 100m and 300m hurdles. Kasie Nabors finished third in the 300m hurdles for Frankston.
The Maidens 4x400 relay team of Nyla Muhammad, Nabors, Davis and JerMya Mitchell finished second to take a qualifying spot at regionals.
Mitchell also took gold in the long jump with a distance of 16 feet, three and three-fourths inches. Cayuga’s Thompson finished third in the event (15’-3”). Thompson concluded her run with a first-place performance in the high jump event (5’-4”).
Mitchell also added a fourth-place spot in high jump.
Cayuga’s Tatum Willingham finished fourth in discus to secure her spot at regionals (86’-10”). Frankston’s placed first in the triple jump (35’-4 ¾”).
