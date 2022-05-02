LEAGUE CITY – The Neches Lady Tigers relay teams secured a pair of silver medals in the 4x200 and 4x400 events this past weekend at the UIL 1A-Region IV competition.
The Lady Tigers proved to be one of the best relay teams in the state after their performances at the regional meet this past weekend in League City. Aubrey Kincade, Mallory Main, Bre Fredrickson and Libby Raine made up their 4x400 relay team that clocked in a 4:21.10s race that landed them second.
Kincade, Raine, Fredrickson and Kinsley Gordon was the 4x200 group that also earned the silver medal after running a 1:53.68s time.
It wasn’t the only medals Neches brought home on the afternoon as Kincade placed third in the 200m dash (27.16s). She also finished fifth in the triple jump with a distance of 32 feet, seven and one-fourth inches.
For Oakwood, Aiyanna Pursley earned the silver medal in the 100m dash, which qualified her for the state meet.
Katrina Pursley placed third in the shot put (34’-4”), while Ja’Lee Mathis finished fourth in the 100m dash (11.11s).
The state competition for Class 1A is May 14th at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.
