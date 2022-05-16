AUSTIN – Oakwood Lady Panther Aiyana Pursley concluded her senior season with a fourth-place finish in the 100-meter dash Saturday at the University Interscholastic League State track meet.
Pursley enjoyed a stellar senior track season that resulted in her first appearance on the state level. She finished first in the 100m dash at district and area before taking the silver medal at regionals that vaulted her to Austin.
Pursley clocked in a 12.65s at state, which was a few steps behind both third and second place. Nazareth’s Caroline Myrick finished third (12.63s) and Fayetteville’s Brooklyn Jaeger took second (12.61s).
Miami’s Anna Hudson took gold in the event with a 12.24s performance.
Lady Tigers Aubrey Kincade, Bre Fredrickson, Libby Raine and Kinsley Gordon were the 4x200 qualifiers for Neches that took seventh at state (1:51.41s).
Hart was timed at an 1:46.69 to take bronze, Turkey Valley captured silver (1:47.55s) and Ackerly Sands won gold (1:47.16s).
Kincade, Fredrickson, Raine and Mallory Main were the runners for Neches in the 4x400 race where they also placed seventh (4:22.69s).
Ackerly Sands won gold in the event (4:11.05s), Happy took silver (4:13.64s) and Cross Plains brought home bronze (4:14.72s).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.