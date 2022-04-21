MADISONVILLE – Palestine qualified for 10 different regional track events during the area meet at Madisonville High School Wednesday.
Dreyon Spurlock took second in the 200-meter dash – clocking in a time of 23.15s to clinch a spot at the regional meet. Kevin Quincin placed third in the 3200m run with a time of 10:39.82s.
Emmanuel Milton was a second short of qualifying for regionals in the 110m hurdles after placing fifth (17.89s).
The Wildcats 4x100 team that consisted of Jon Denman, Taj’Shawn Wilson, Spurlock and Ti’Darion Crawford took the final qualifying spot after placing fourth (43.36s).
Crawford will also represent the Wildcats in the long jump after his distance of 20 feet, four and one-half inches landed him in third.
Kaleb Hagans also placed third in shot put with a distance of 46 feet, 10 and one-half inches.
For the Ladycats, Jocelyn Musil started things off with a fourth-place performance in the 400m dash. Her time of 1:02.30 landed her the final regional qualifying spot.
Emerith Hernandez finished fourth in the 3200m run (12:48.38s). Jaylah Spurlock took fourth in the 100m hurdles (17.01s).
In the field events, Chimsi Okonkwo finished third in long jump with a recorded distance of 16 and one-fourth feet. Okonkwo also qualified for regionals in the triple jump after placing fourth in the event (34’-4”).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.