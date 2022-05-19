Dreylon Spurlock

Palestine Wildcat Dreylon Spurlock (right) has qualified for the sixth annual Texas Track and Field Meet of Champions.

 Courtesy Photo

SAN ANTONIO – Palestine Wildcat Dreylon Spurlock has qualified for the sixth annual Texas Track and Field Meet of Champions.

This track meet is a qualifier meet only. Qualifications consist of: Winning the UIL State Track meet 1st place only or running a qualifying mark (time) throughout the track season. Spurlock qualified in the 100 meter with a qualifying mark of 10.84 seconds.

This meet will be held Friday and Saturday in San Antonio at Antonian High School.

