SAN ANTONIO – Palestine Wildcat Dreylon Spurlock has qualified for the sixth annual Texas Track and Field Meet of Champions.
This track meet is a qualifier meet only. Qualifications consist of: Winning the UIL State Track meet 1st place only or running a qualifying mark (time) throughout the track season. Spurlock qualified in the 100 meter with a qualifying mark of 10.84 seconds.
This meet will be held Friday and Saturday in San Antonio at Antonian High School.
