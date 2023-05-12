AUSTIN – Palestine Wildcat Dreylon Spurlock placed fifth in the 200-meter dash Thursday at the University Interscholastic League 4A State Track meet.
It’s been a successful sophomore season for Spurlock who took gold at district, area and regional meet to earn a spot at state. Spurlock clocked his best time of the season at state with a 21.50s run. He finished at 21.9s in the district, 22.32s at area and 21.72s at regionals.
“We had goals in mind at the start of the year and a lot of the goals revolved around getting to state,” head coach Brandon Hargers said. “We grew a lot in how we mentally prepared for the meets.”
Spurlock was admittedly nervous before the track meet, but the self-confidence he carries always outweighs the nerves. Despite his state qualification coming as a bit of a surprise for Spurlock, Coach Hargers always expected he could reach the state stage.
“One thing I preached is for them to understand we are as Palestine,” Hargers said. “I feel like he’s one of the top runners in the state. He worked hard and accomplished a lot to be a sophomore. I still feel like he doesn’t know how fast he is. Sky’s the limit for him.”
Coach Hargers emphasized this is the beginning of a program that’s growing in the right direction and Spurlock will be the face of what they’re trying to become.
For the Ladycats, they placed eighth in the 4x100 relays with a time of 48.56s. That time overtook their time at regionals by nearly a full second.
“We pushed ourselves more this year because we have a coach that believes in us,” Ky’Marri Ester said. “He told us we could make it to state from the beginning of the season. Two months later we’re here. It’s been hard, but worth it.”
It’s been a vast improvement from where they were last year. The Ladycats 4x100 team was an area qualifier in 2022, but the program didn’t send anyone to state. Last year, they posted 50.66s at the district meet. A year later they upped their time by a little more than two seconds.
“I would’ve never thought that we would’ve made it to state a year ago,” Chimsi Okonkwo said. “Seeing what these coaches did at their old schools I had an idea how far we could go.”
“My first year we had a senior-led team and this is what you hope for,” head coach Carlos Simmons said. “A lot of programs can’t make it to state in four years, let alone two months. I’m proud of their achievements. They’ve left an example for the future of Palestine track."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.