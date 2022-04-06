CROCKETT – The Westwood Panthers and Elkhart Elks will have their fair share of representative at the area meet later this month.
Westwood brought home six first-place medals at their district meet. Jays Coney placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.48 seconds. Coney also placed second in the 200 (25.94s) and third in the 400 (59.96s). Coney finished her day with a second-place finish in the long jump – giving her four area round qualifying events.
Emilio Martinez finished first in the 3200m run with a time of 11:07. Martinez also finished second in the 800m run (2:09). His teammate Jonathan Trejo placed third (2:11). Martinez continued his day with a second-place performance in the 1600m (4:55).
Josh Davis finished first in the high jump and the 300m hurdles. Davis clocked in at 40.94 seconds in the hurdles and recorded a jump of five feet and 10 inches in the high jump. Caitlyn Grigsby added another area qualifier to Westwood’s accomplishments after she placed fourth in the 100m hurdles (17.72). Westwood also placed fourth in the 4x100, third in the 4x200 and third in the 4x400 – qualifying for area in each event. The Panthers added a first-place finished in the 4x400 relay to their list of district accomplishments.
Jaxon Dugan finished fourth in the pole vault (9’6”). Chole Petzold rounded out their list of area qualifiers as she placed third in the triple jump (33’7”).
Noah Cheatham set a school record at the meet with a throw of 46 feet and five inches, which earned him first place.
Elkhart also brought home one first place medal with Lynsie Walding securing the top spot in pole vault (9’6”). Lorenzo Alcorta finished second in the 3200m (11:32). Lady Elk Londyn Holland placed second in the 100m hurdles.
Jayden Chapman placed third in the 110 hurdles. Kyle Hart placed third in the 300m hurdles, Kassidy Thomas finished fourth in discus and Austin Pittman finished second in pole vault. Elkhart’s 4x400 relay team finished fourth.
Westwood and Elkhart will travel to Rockdale April 21st for the area meet.
