AUSTIN – The Westwood Panthers are sending a pair of runners to state this weekend in Joshua Davis and Jaysa Coney.
It’s been an opportunity that’s been consistently replaying in Davis’ mind since last year’s regional meet. Davis placed 12th in the 110m hurdles during the preliminary round, which eliminated him from vying for a spot at the state meet during his sophomore year.
“I’ve been working hard so I feel like I deserve this,” Davis said. “I feel like I let a lot of people down. I should have made it last year. I told people I was going to state. It motivated me.”
Davis transferred from Elkhart to Westwood this year. He has been a multi-sport athlete for the Panthers has an impact player in football, basketball and now on the track.
Davis placed second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.25s. He also finished with a bronze medal in high jump with a recorded jump of six feet and four inches. Davis also qualified for the regional finals in the 300m hurdles but finished sixth overall (41.56s).
Coney makes her second trip to the state meet after placing third in the 100-meter dash. Coney exploded on to the scene last year with silver medals in the 100m, 200m and 400m races at regionals. She stacked on two silver medals at state in the 100m and 200m dash.
“I was upset with how regionals went,” Coney said. “I need a way better start out of the blocks at state. I want to do better than I did at regionals.”
Admittedly, Coney felt the pressure to replicate last year’s success.
“Looking at how well I did last year that doing any worse this year would look bad,” Coney said. “I must tell myself what other people think doesn’t matter. Delivering the best performance I can is what matters.”
Coney is set to run today at 6:05 p.m. in the 100m dash.
“The legacy she’s leaving at Westwood the younger ones are catching on,” track coach Daylyn Harris said. “They want to be able to fill her shoes. Just to see her develop these last three years is a huge deal. It’s bittersweet we’re going to watch her walk across that stage in a couple of weeks.”
Davis day begins today at 11:30 a.m. with the high jump before competing in the 110m hurdles later in the evening at 5:45 p.m.
“The coaches have changed my mentality,” Davis said. “I have more confidence in myself. I’m motivated knowing what I’ll be against at state. It pushes me to be greater.”
