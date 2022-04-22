ROCKDALE – The Westwood Panthers track team qualified for eight regional track events following their performances at the area meet in Rockdale Thursday.
Emilio Martinez placed fourth in the 800m run to secure his spot at the regional competition. He clocked in a time of 2:06.72. Fellow Westwood runner Jonathan Trejo finished a spot outside of regional qualification in fifth (2:08.08s).
Westwood’s 4x400 relay team of Brandon Russell, Trejo, Samson Oparinde and Josh Davis took first place and will move on to the next level of competition.
Davis continued his successful day with regional qualifications in the 110m hurdles, 300m hurdles and the high jump. Davis placed second in the 110m hurdles (15.85s). Elkhart’s Jayden Chapman finished fifth overall – a spot outside of qualification.
Davis took third in the 300m hurdles (41.21s) and second in the high jump (6’-0”). Noah Cheatham also secured his spot at regional with a second-place performance in shot put (45’, 0 ¼”).
Jaysa Coney highlighted the Lady Panthers day at area as she qualified for regionals in three events. Coney took third in the 100m dash (13.12s), third in the 200m dash (26.53s) and third in the long jump (16’-0 ½”).
Elkhart Lady Elks Londyn Holland placed fourth in the 100m hurdles after clocking in a time of 17.48s, which advances her to the next level. Westwood’s Caitlyn Grigsby placed sixth in the event (18.35s).
Lady Elk Lynsie Walding finished second in the pole vault event (9’-6”). Westwood’s Chloe Petzold was near a regional spot as she finished fifth in the triple jump (33’-3 ½”).
