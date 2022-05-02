WACO – Westwood Panther Josh Davis brought home a pair of regional medals this past weekend after qualifying for state in both the 110m hurdles and high jump.
Davis placed second in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.25s. He also finished with a bronze medal in high jump with a recorded jump of six feet and four inches. Davis also qualified for the regional finals in the 300m hurdles but finished sixth overall (41.56s).
Lady Panther Jaysa Coney was a regional finals qualifier in three events. She finished third in the 100m dash (12.59s), fifth in the 200m dash (25.69s) and 15th in the long jump (15’11”).
Westwood’s Emilio Martinez placed 13th in the 800m run after clocking in a time of 2:08.09s. Noah Cheatam finished 13th in the shot put with a throw of 40 feet, nine and three-fourths inches.
Elkhart Lady Elk Lynsie Walding placed third overall in the regional finals pole vault competition with a recorded height of nine feet and six inches.
