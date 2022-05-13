AUSTIN – Westwood’s Josh Davis wrapped up his track season with a pair of top-five finishes in both the high jump and the 110-meter hurdles Thursday at the University Interscholastic League State track meet.
Davis began his state meet with a fourth-place finish in the high jump at 6 feet, 2 inches. Gunter’s Kenny Burkholder was third in the competition with a 6’-4.” Caldwell’s Daniel Cowan finished second (6’-6”) and Woodville’s Linus Mannino took gold in the competition with a jump of 6’-9.”
Davis also placed fifth in the 110m hurdles. He set a personal record of 14.93s after clocking in a 15.25 at regionals. Jefferson’s Ronald Garrett placed fourth (14.88s), Spearman’s Jeb Garnett won bronze (14.83s), Vanderbilt’s Jackson Fluitt took silver (14.80s) and Lexington’s Daylon Washington won gold at 14.48s.
Westwood’s Jaysa Coney wrapped her senior season in the 100m dash at state. Coney placed ninth overall in the event (12.54s). Universal’s City Randolph’s Taylor Nunez took gold in the event with a time of 11.59s.
Newton’s Jayla Franklin placed second (11.75s), while Randolph’s Briana St. Louis took bronze to capture their second medal in the event.
