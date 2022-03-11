LEON – The Palestine Wildcats placed first at the Rusk Doug Jordan High School Invitational Thursday. Westwood’s boys and girls both finished second on the day.
The Wildcats had a hoist of players medal in their respective events Thursdays. Dreylon Spurlock and Ti’Darion Crawford finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-meter dash. Nicholas Hendricks placed third in the 400m dash (54.63s) behind Westwood’s Samson Oparinde and Jonathan Trejo. Oparinde placed first in the event after being clocked in at 53 seconds. Trejo finished a few paces behind him in second at 53.69s.
Trejo placed second in the 800m run (2:14.03) behind teammate Emilio Martinez who clocked in at 2:08.53. Martinez also finished first in the 1600m run – a few steps in front of Palestine’s Jalbert Sandoval who placed second (5:02.62). Martinez continued to sweep through his events – securing another first place finish in the 3200m run (11:02.69). Palestine’s Sandoval and Kevin Quincin placed second and third, respectively, in the event.
Westwood also owned the 110m and 300m hurdles with Josh Davis placing first in both events. He was timed at 15.25s in the 110m and 41.90s in the 300m. Palestine’s Emanuel Milton finished third in the 110m and second in the 300m.
Palestine did capture first in the 4x100 relays with Jon Denman, Taj’Shawn Wilson, Dreylon Spurlock and Ti’Darion Crawford competing in the event. Crawford, Spurlock, Jermney Walker and Denman also captured third in the 4x200. Westwood’s Brandon Russell, Trejo, Oparinde and Davis took first for the Panthers in the 4x00. Palestine’s Emanuel Milton, Dylan Jones, Walker and Hendricks finished second.
Westwood’s Noah Cheatham placed first in the shot put with a throwing distance of 44 feet and seven inches. Behind him was Palestine’s Kaleb Hagans and Pedro Garcia who finished second and third, respectively. Palestine’s Ty Steadman, Zachary Reagon and Mason Mitchell filled position two through four in the discus. Steadman, second, had a distance of 111 feet and five inches.
Davis finished third in the triple jump for the Panthers (39’-11”) and second in the high jump (6’-0”). Palestine’s Shedrick Dudley finished third in the high jump (5’-8”). Palestine finished with 157 points on the day. Westwood placed second with 135 points.
The Westwood Lady Panthers finished second on the day behind Rusk. Jaysa Coney had a pair of first-place medals and a second-place medal in the track events. She finished first in the 100m dash (12.72s), second in the 200m dash (26.57s) and first in the 400m dash (1:01.81). Zaylean Gonzales placed third in the 200m for the Lady Panthers, while Chloe Petzold took second in the 400m.
Camron Gray finished first in the 800m run (2:59.53) and the 3200m run (15:33). Caitlyn Grigsby finished third in the 100m and 300m hurdles. Westwood’s 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 teams also finished second on the day.
Petzold secured herself another second-place medal in the long jump with a recorded distance of 15 feet and six inches. She also finished second in the triple jump (31’-8”). Anaiya Burdow placed third in the discus (60’-1”). Coney finished second in the high jump (6’-0”), while Anniviah Mathis placed first in pole vault (7’-0”).
