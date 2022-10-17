LaPoynor – The Cayuga Ladycats are headed to regionals after placing third at their cross-country district meet Wednesday.
The Ladycats will six runners to regionals after their performance in LaPoynor. Laramie Dickson was their top runner on the day as she finished 11th overall. Meredith Legard was the next Ladycat to cross in 18th. Emma Murray placed 22nd, Tiyah Courville finished 23rd, Kylee Mitchell was 24th and Malerie Hinshaw anchored the group in 26th.
Josh Courville placed 26th on the boys’ side for Cayuga.
For Frankston, Jenna Gould was two spots outside of securing a spot at regionals as she finished 12th overall (15:45). Angelyna Gonzales was the next Maiden to cross in 19th with a time of 17:03. Kaylee Davis was a few steps behind her in 20th (17:10). Bailey Ball placed 2st (17:18) and Julianna Gould was 27th (22:09).
For Frankston’s varsity boys, Logan Ratcliff was their best runner as he finished 14th overall with a time of 21:55. Ramrio Hernandez was 17th (22:48), Christian Serrato placed 18th (23:07), Landon Marine was 20th (23:43), Jhayro Armas 22nd (24:45), Ethan Off placed 24th (25:39) and Keaton Campbell rounded out the group in 25th (27:49).
The Cayuga Ladycats will return to action Monday at Kate-Barr Ross Park in Huntsville for the Region III championships. The first four teams in each classification and the top 10 individuals not already
on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet qualify for the state championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.