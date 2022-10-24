HUNTSVILLE – The Cayuga Ladycats and Frankston Indians wrapped their season Monday at the Region-III Class 2A Championships in Huntsville.
The Cayuga Ladycats finished 20th as a team at the meet with Laramie Dickson finishing as their top runner in 72nd. Dickson clocked in at 15:54. Meredith Legard was the next Ladycat to finish in 102nd (16:31).
Tiyah Courville placed 143rd (17:45), Emma Murray was 144th (17:49), Kylee Mitchell finished 157th (18:34) and Malerie Hinshaw was 176th (21:15).
The Indians finished 22nd overall with Christian Serrato placing as their top runner in 96th (21:18).
Ramiro Hernandez was 105th (21:42), Logan Ratcliff placed 113th (22:04), Landon Marine was 137th (23:23), Jhayro Armas placed 141st (24:12), William Ogg 145th (24:48) and Gunnar Vinzant was 160th (26:44).
