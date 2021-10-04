FAIRFIELD – The Cayuga Ladycats varsity girls placed fourth at the Golden Eagle Run Saturday at Fairfield High School.
Aerin Thompson was the the Ladycats top performer on the day as she finished just outside the top 10 in 12th. Her time of 4:30 was seven seconds away from the 10th place finisher.
Jamison Courville was the next Ladycat to cross the finish line as she placed 19th overall with a running time of 4:35.
Meredith Legard was next on the list in 35th (5:04), Kylee Mitchell 42nd (5:29) and Tiyah Courville 44th (5:44).
On the boys side, Graham Story finished as the Wildcats best runner in 14th (6:37). His time was 13 seconds outside of the top 10. Joey Grimes was Cayuga's other participating runner as he placed 36th (7:44).
The Cayuga junior varsity girls placed second as a team overall with three runners finishing inside the top 11. Laramie Dickson was their best runner in sixth (4:32), Jai Drinkard seventh (4:33) and Aly Garcia placed 11th (4:42).
Aadyn Garcia was 18th for Cayuga – clocking in at 5:05. Lilly Courville 20th (5:08), Cadye Roberts 21st (5:09), Hope Harris 27th (5:29), Addy Richards 29th (5:35) and Colbi Winkel 32nd (5:39).
The junior varsity boys placed third overall with two runners in Kase Dickson and Trace Sims placing eighth and ninth, respectively.
Grayson Walker placed 18th, David Garcia 23rd, Joshua Courville 27th and Tamarius Walker 33rd.
Cayuga participates in their final meet before district Wednesday at Mildred.
