HUNTSVILLE – The Cayuga Ladycats placed 10th as a team at the 2A UIL Regional cross country meet Monday.
The Ladycats entire team was in attendance at Huntsville as they hald four runners finish insisde the tolp 100. Jamison Courville finished as their top performer in 34th (14:42).
Claire Drinkard was behind her in 56th (15:15). Madilyn Mills was the next to cross in 65th (15:27), Kati Satterwhite finished 86th (15:55), Aerin Thompson 87th (15:58), Tiyah Courville 123rd (17:09) and Meredith Legard 146th (18:24).
The Frankston Maidens were represented by Pauline Passchief who placed 39th on the day (14:46).
In the boys division, Cayuga's Harrison Story and Joey Grimes placed 114th and 139th, respectively. Story clocked in a time of 22:35, while Grimes crossed at 23:46.
For Frankston, Landon Marine topped the group in 63rd (20:49). Logan Ratcliff was 96th (21:48), Ramiro Hernandez 124th (22:56), Cory Morgan 151st (25:18) and Govani Martinez 152nd (25:29).
Frankston finished 20th as a team on the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.