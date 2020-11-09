HUNTSVILLE – Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young qualified for the 3A state competition after placing 11th overall at the regional meet in Huntsville Monday.
Young continued on her impressive season Monday as she lined up beside 132 of Class 3A-Region III's best runners at Kate Barr-Ross Park.
Young placed second at district – five seconds behind the top overall runners (13:11.47). She was seven seconds outside of a top-10 finish at this year's regional meet.
She is one of only seven freshman runners to finish inside the Top-25.
Name Year | School | Finals | Points
1 Yierra Flemings 9 Cameron Yoe 12:30.5 1 2 Alayia Malbrough 12 McGregor 12:38.3 2 3 Makayla Pavelka 11 West 12:53.0 4 Addison Sykora 10 Lorena 13:01.4 3 5 Emma Alexander 11 East Bernard 13:04.9 4 6 Madox Mitchael 9 Fairfield 13:08.4 5 7 Kyndall Houchin 9 McGregor 13:09.9 6 8 Kenna Gibson 9 Boling 13:15.1 9 Madisen Kulsa Eustace 13:20.3 7 10 Rebekah Holle 11 Lorena 13:22.1 8 11 Guinevere Young 9 Elkhart 13:29.4 12 Kailey Sykora 12 Lorena 13:30.5 9 13 Estefanny Rocha 10 McGregor 13:33.0 10 14 Emilee Schneider 9 Van Vleck 13:37.0 15 Chloe Tigelaar 11 Lorena 13:38.0 11 16 Selene Castro 11 McGregor 13:40.0 12 17 Paige Row 10 Eustace 13:41.0 13 18 Giselle Avalos 10 Winnie E Chamber 13:45.1 14 19 Pilar Perez 11 McGregor 13:47.5 15 20 Cruz Avilia 10 Rogers 13:50.3 21 Morgan Becka 11 Caldwell 13:51.5 16 22 Abby Hudgins 9 East Bernard 13:54.8 17 23 Autumn Dunn 10 McGregor 13:57.1 18 24 Abby Carrell 10 Warren 13:57.7 25 Paris Colgan 10 Central Heights 13:59.6
Westwood's Emilio Martinez and Paul Stewart made their regional appearances Monday but were unable to advance to the state competition in the boys 3-mile run.
Martinez placed 31st overall, whle Stewart finished 69th.
Martinez qualified for the regional meet after placing fourth at district, which was four seconds outside of the top three.
Stewart placed 10th at district for the final qualifying spot.
The UIL state cross country meet will be held Monday, Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Class 3A runners will be set for a Monday run at Old Settlers’ Park at Palm Valley, 3300 Palm Valley Blvd in Round Rock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.