Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young (right) qualified for the 3A state competition after placing 11th overall at the regional meet in Huntsville Monday.

HUNTSVILLE – Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young qualified for the 3A state competition after placing 11th overall at the regional meet in Huntsville Monday.

Young continued on her impressive season Monday as she lined up beside 132 of Class 3A-Region III's best runners at Kate Barr-Ross Park.

Young placed second at district – five seconds behind the top overall runners (13:11.47). She was seven seconds outside of a top-10 finish at this year's regional meet.

She is one of only seven freshman runners to finish inside the Top-25.

   Name                          Year | School |              Finals | Points     
1 Yierra Flemings            9 Cameron Yoe            12:30.5    1             
  2 Alayia Malbrough          12 McGregor               12:38.3    2             
  3 Makayla Pavelka           11 West                   12:53.0                  
  4 Addison Sykora            10 Lorena                 13:01.4    3             
  5 Emma Alexander            11 East Bernard           13:04.9    4             
  6 Madox Mitchael             9 Fairfield              13:08.4    5             
  7 Kyndall Houchin            9 McGregor               13:09.9    6             
  8 Kenna Gibson               9 Boling                 13:15.1                  
  9 Madisen Kulsa                Eustace                13:20.3    7             
 10 Rebekah Holle             11 Lorena                 13:22.1    8             
 11 Guinevere Young            9 Elkhart                13:29.4                  
 12 Kailey Sykora             12 Lorena                 13:30.5    9             
 13 Estefanny Rocha           10 McGregor               13:33.0   10             
 14 Emilee Schneider           9 Van Vleck              13:37.0                  
 15 Chloe Tigelaar            11 Lorena                 13:38.0   11             
 16 Selene Castro             11 McGregor               13:40.0   12             
 17 Paige Row                 10 Eustace                13:41.0   13             
 18 Giselle Avalos            10 Winnie E Chamber       13:45.1   14             
 19 Pilar Perez               11 McGregor               13:47.5   15             
 20 Cruz Avilia               10 Rogers                 13:50.3                  
 21 Morgan Becka              11 Caldwell               13:51.5   16             
 22 Abby Hudgins               9 East Bernard           13:54.8   17             
 23 Autumn Dunn               10 McGregor               13:57.1   18             
 24 Abby Carrell              10 Warren                 13:57.7                  
 25 Paris Colgan              10 Central Heights        13:59.6

Westwood's Emilio Martinez and Paul Stewart made their regional appearances Monday but were unable to advance to the state competition in the boys 3-mile run.

Martinez placed 31st overall, whle Stewart finished 69th.

Martinez qualified for the regional meet after placing fourth at district, which was four seconds outside of the top three.

Stewart placed 10th at district for the final qualifying spot.

The UIL state cross country meet will be held Monday, Monday, Nov. 23 and Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Class 3A runners will be set for a Monday run at Old Settlers’ Park at Palm Valley, 3300 Palm Valley Blvd in Round Rock.

