MALAKOFF – The Elkhart Lady Elks and Cayuga Ladycats both had runners place inside the top-10 of Wednesday's meet. Lady Elk Guin Young placed third overall with a time 13:49.7. Cayuga's Aerin Thompson placed seventh overall with a time of 14:23.7.
The Ladycats had a total of three runners place inside the top 25 of 60 qualified runners. Jamison Courville took 16th (15:59), while Meredith Legard placed 22nd (16:36). Laynee Spivey rounded out the group in 56th (21:25).
Junior varsity runners Tiyah Courville and Kylee Mitchell finished 11th and 12th, respectively, of 15 qualified runners.
Elkhart's Jenna Willis placed 45th (18:14), Lucy Herod placed 47th (18:31), Skyler Hamby placed 49th (18:53), Laynie Tubbs 51st (19:03), Cami Pyeatt 55th (20:01), Rita Stuart 57th (22:14) and Emily Kornegay 58th (22:17).
For the Elks, Lorenzo Alcorta finished as the team's top performer in 12th (21:11). Hunter Jenkins time of 21:27.5 earned him 16th and Pablo Dorate placed 30th (22:49) of 48 qualified runners.
Cayuga had two male runners compete in Graham Story and Joey Grimes. Story placed 18th overall (21:29). Grimes finished 36th (24:04).
Elkart's next meet comes Friday at the Slocum Invitational. Cayuga will compete in the Latexo Invitational in Crockett Sept. 8.
