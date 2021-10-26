HUNTSVILLE – Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young finished a spot outside state qualification at the UIL 2A regional meet in Hunstiville Monday.
Young was the lone represenative for Elkhart in the regional meet and finished 18th on the day. The first four teams in each division and the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet qualify for the state championship.
A 16th place finish would've earned Young her second straight trip to the state competition, but she finished just two seconds outside of that spot.
On the boys side, the Westwood Panthers placed 16th overall. Emilio Martinez finished just four spots outside of state qualification in 23rd with a time of 17:51.
Johnathan Trejo placed 100th (20:20), Jade Mendez 103rd (20:23), Izayek Suarez 127th (20:52), Kameron Carwell 152nd (21:49), Isaiah Zavalla 154th (21:55) and Coleman Gilbreath rounded out the group in 175th (24:44).
