FAIRFIELD – Elkhart's Guing Young, along with Westwood's Emilio Martinez and Paul Stewart stamped their ticket to Regionals at the district meet in Fairfield Monday.
Lady Elk Guin Young has consistently been one of the top performers at each of her meets throughout the season. She placed second at district – five seconds behind the top overall runners (13:11.47).
Westwood's Emilio Martinez finished as the top Panthers runner in fourth place, which was just four seconds outside of the top three (18:11.18).
Paul Stewart took the final regional qualifying spot in 10th place with a time of 18:38.21.
Martinez and Stewart also helped the Panthers clinch third place overall as a team.
Westwood's Jonathan Trejo finished 14th overall (19:08.65), Sean Miller placed 19th (19:30.33), while Jade Mendez finished 24th.
Elkhart's Zane Quick placed as the top runner for the Elks in 25th, Pablo Rodarte placed 28th and Garrett Krumnow finished 29th.
Colton LaPrairie and Hunter Jenkins rouned the group out for Westwood in 34th and 35th, respectively.
Elkhart's Jenna Willis was the next best Lady runner in 30th, while Laynie Tubbs and Brianna Knight followed her in 31st and 32nd, respectively.
Aly Henderson anchored the group in 36th.
The Lady Elks placed fifth overall.
Camron Gray finished as the top Lady Panther runner in 11th – barely missing regional qualification by two seconds (14:07.87).
Laryette Gilmore secured 20th.
The regional meet will take Nov. 9-10 in Huntsville.
A maximum of the top three teams and top ten individuals, not on a qualifying team, shall qualify from regionals to state.
