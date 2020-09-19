ELKHART – Elkhart high school hosted their annual Elk invitational Wednesday for seven different schools across the area.
The Slocum Lady Mustangs took the top spot overall at the invitational with 32 total points – 23 points in front of second place Elkhart.
The Elks varsity boys team finished second with 45 combined points behind top-placed Crockett. Slocum boys finished third as a team with 69 points.
Lady Elk Guin Young took first overall with a finishing time of 13:33 – 26 seconds in front of second place Dede Davis.
Elkhart's Ava Trim placed third on the day with a time of 14:03. Lady Mustang Abby Sarraf was the first to cross the finish line for Slocum Wednesday, which began a train of lady Slocum runners to cross the finish line. Fellow Lady Mustang Marlee Lasiter placed fifth with a time of 15:22.
Slocum's Bella McNeil and Annie Cockerham secured sixth and seven within milliseconds of each other.
Slotted a few positions back of Slocum's line of runners was Julie Neal who took the last spot inside the top 10 at 16:35.
Slocum's Makenzy Ibrom (11th) and Lexi Bennett (16th) also placed inside the top 20.
Elkhart's Brianna Knight (14th), Laynie Tubbs (18th), Jenna Willis (19th) and Aly Henderson (20th) were the remaining Lady Elk runners who placed inside the top 20.
On the varsity boys end, Elkhart's Pablo Rodarte finished as the lead dog for the Elks in third place with a time of 19:32. He was followed by his running mate Zane Quick, who captured fifth place with a time of 19:52.
Garrett Krumnow (7th) gave the Elks their third top-10 finisher (20:22).
Slocum's Brook Baker was the first to cross the line for Slocum in ninth (20:55), while his teammate Jeb Chapin came in behind him in 10th (21:31).
Slocum's Brock Evers (11th), Cayden (19th) and Nolan Landes (20th) all placed inside the top 20 for the Mustangs.
Elkhart's Hunter Jenkins (13th) and Colton LaPrarie (17th) secured top 20 finishes for Elkhart.
Michael Minter placed 16th for the Grapeland Sandies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.