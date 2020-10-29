LaPoynor – The Frankston and Cayuga cross country teams will have several representatives at the regional meet following their run at the District 19-2A event in LaPoynor Wednesday.
The Cayuga Ladycats took second at the meet and will have full representation at Huntsville in a couple of weeks.
The Maidens are sending a pair of runners to regionals after they saw Abigail Fletcher and Kaylee Davis make top-10 finishes.
Fletcher took fifth overall (14:12), while Davis followed a few steps behind her in sixth (14:16).
Cayuga had five of their six runners finish inside the top 20 of 31 qualified runners. Alexis Chambers took the top spot for the Ladycats in ninth (14:50) with Madi Mills placing 10th (15:02) and Jamison Courville placing 11th (15:08).
Andria Thompson wrapped up the final top-20 finisher in 19th (15:48), while Tiyah Courville rounded out the entire group in 26th (17:05).
Cayuga's Noah Higgins will represent the Wildcats at regionals after he placed eighth overall out of 19 qualified runners (19:51).
Frankston will bring two varsity boys runners in Govani Martinez and Logan Ratliff.
Martinez impressed with a second-place finish on the day (18:09), while Ratliff crept inside the top 10 in ninth place (19:58).
Frankston and Cayuga will compete at the regional meet on Nov. 10 at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville.
A maximum of the top three teams and top ten individuals, not on a qualifying team, shall qualify from regionals to state.
