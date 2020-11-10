Frankston Maidens

Frankston Maiden runners Kaylee Davis and Abigail Fletcher finished 19th and 25th, respectively, at the Regional meet in Huntsville Tuesday.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HUNTSVILLE – Frankston cross country runners Kaylee Davis and Govani Martinez finished inside the top-20 at the Class 2A-Region III meet in Huntsville Tuesday.

Martinez was two seconds away from qualifying for a state meet appearance as he finished in 20th on the day (19:10.20).

Logan Ratliff was the second half of Frankston's regional qualifying duo as the sophomore finished in 79th of 111 qualified runners (22:08.40).

Slocum's Jeb Chapin finished 62nd (21:00.30).

Cayuga's Noah Higgins placed 82nd (22:41.90) as the lone Wildcat runner.

Kaylee Davis was the Maidens top runner at Kate Barr-Ross Park in 19th (14:41.70). Abigail Fletcher made up the other half of the pairing as she finished 25th (14:49.60).

Cayuga's Madi Mills led the Ladycats pact in 80th (16:32.70). Jamison Courville finished a few steps behind her in 83rd, Alexis Chambers placed 85th, Tiyah Courville placed 124th, while Andria Thompson rounded out the group in 131st.

The Ladycats finished 14th as a team of the 16 teams.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you