HUNTSVILLE – Frankston cross country runners Kaylee Davis and Govani Martinez finished inside the top-20 at the Class 2A-Region III meet in Huntsville Tuesday.
Martinez was two seconds away from qualifying for a state meet appearance as he finished in 20th on the day (19:10.20).
Logan Ratliff was the second half of Frankston's regional qualifying duo as the sophomore finished in 79th of 111 qualified runners (22:08.40).
Slocum's Jeb Chapin finished 62nd (21:00.30).
Cayuga's Noah Higgins placed 82nd (22:41.90) as the lone Wildcat runner.
Kaylee Davis was the Maidens top runner at Kate Barr-Ross Park in 19th (14:41.70). Abigail Fletcher made up the other half of the pairing as she finished 25th (14:49.60).
Cayuga's Madi Mills led the Ladycats pact in 80th (16:32.70). Jamison Courville finished a few steps behind her in 83rd, Alexis Chambers placed 85th, Tiyah Courville placed 124th, while Andria Thompson rounded out the group in 131st.
The Ladycats finished 14th as a team of the 16 teams.
