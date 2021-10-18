LAPOYNOR – The Frankston Indians and Cayuga Wildcats are both sending teams to the UIL 2A Regional meet after their performances at district last week.
Frankston’s varsity boys placed first at the meet and will send their entire team to regionals. Govani Martinez paced the group as he finished second overall – clocking in a time of 20:09. Logan Ratcliff followed him in fifth place (20:58). Landon Marine finished in seventh for Frankston (21:05), Ramiro Hernandez eighth (21:08) and Cory Morgan rounded the group off in 15th (22:48).
Both Cayuga runners in Harrison Story and Joey Grimes advanced to regionals as well. Story placed fourth overall with a finishing time of 20:38, while Grimes clinched the final regional spot in 10th with a time of 21:42.
The Cayuga Ladycat runners placed second as a team with Aerin Thompson leading them in fifth place (13:45). They’ll also send their entire team to regionals. Jamison Courville placed 10th (14:19), Nati Satterwhite 15th (15:24), Meredith Legard 16th (15:39), Madi Mills 17th (15:44) and Tiyah Courville 20th (16:32).
For the Maidens, Pauline Passchief was their lone regional qualifier as she placed seventh (13:55). Kaylee Davis finished a spot out of regional qualification in 11th with a time of 14:27 – eight seconds behind 10th. Abigail Fletcher was the next Maiden to cross in 14th (14:46), Julianna Gould 21st (17:09), Mya Mitchell 25th (19:30), Kennedi Musselman 26th (20:06) and Allona Butler 28th (21:38).
The UIL Region III Cross Country Championships will be held Monday at Kate Barr-Ross Park. 2A Girls will get their event started with an 11:05 race time, while the boys will follow at 11:35 a.m.
The first four teams in each division and the top 10 individuals not already on one of the advancing teams in the regional meet qualify for the state championship.
