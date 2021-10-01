CROSS ROADS – Frankston Indian Govani Martinez placed first at the Cross Roads Invitational Wednesday.
Frankston had three runners finish top five in the competition with Martinez leading the pack as the top performer. His time of 18:32 was 18 seconds better than second-place Gus Bennett of Cross Roads.
Logan Ratcliff and Ramiro Hernandez finished fourth and fifth, respectively. Ratcliff ran a time of 20:17, while Hernandez finished at 21:50.
On the girls side, Pauline Passchief's fourth-place finish was the best of the day for the Maidens. She clocked in at 13:51. Abigail Fletcher finished behind her in fifth at 14:04.
Jolianna Gould was 11th (16:23) and Kennedi Musselman placed 15th (20:01).
Frankston's junior high team took home first place with three of their runners finishing inside the top 10. Rachael Fletcher and Baily Ball steamrolled the field in first and second, respectively. Fletcher ran a time of 13:38, while Bill finished at 13:52. Ball's time was still nearly a minute ahead of the third place medalist.
Willow Blase placed seventh (15:45), Jeanna Gould 11th (17:24), Lauren Shults 15th (18:09), Aliyah Guthrie 23rd (21:10), Trinity Hallmark 26th (21:45) and Chloe Hedger 31st (23:19).
For junior high boys, Ben Fletcher led the Frankston group in third (13:53). Jhayro Armas was their next best runner in 11th (15:49), while David Dickerson rounded out the group in 20th (18:14).
