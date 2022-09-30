MALAKOFF – Frankston’s Logan Ratcliff finished as the Indians top runner as his time of 20:39 placed him ninth overall.
Ratcliff was one of two Frankston boys’ runners who finished inside the top-20. Christian Serrato followed Ratcliff in 16th place with a time of 21:22. Ethan Off finished 24th on the day (23:05), Jhayro Armas was 30th (24:57) and Keaton Campbell finished 32nd (26:10).
For the Maidens, Bailey Ball was their top performer with her 11th place finish at a time of 15:16. Jenna Gould was 14th (15:41), Kaylee Davis placed 21st (17:19), Angelyna Gonzales placed 23rd and Julianna Gould was 31st (19:41).
Jake Marquez paced the junior varsity boys runners in eighth place (13:52), while Colt Gann placed ninth (13:55). Calbert Davis was 47th and Dillyn Riddoch was 60th.
Willow Blasé paced the junior varsity girls runners placed 31st (18:57), Trinity Hallmark was 35th and Anna Baker finished 68th.
