LATEXO – Elkhart Lady Elk Guin Young and Frankston Indian Govani Martinez finished as the top area performers in their respective classes, Wednesday, at the Latexo cross country invitational.
Elkhat's Young was the top runner overall in the varsity girls division with a time of 13:34. Ava Trim was the next Lad Elk to finish at 24th (15:35).
The Frankston Maidens had a pair of runners finish inside the top 25 in Abigail Fletcher and Kaylee Davis. Fletcher finished 11th overall amongst the field of 57 qualified runners (14:26), while Davis placed 23rd (15:34).
The Cayuga Ladycats also had two runners place inside the top 25. Alexis Chambers placed 18th (15:09) and Aerin Thompson finished 22nd (15:26).
Frankston's Martinez placed third on the day with a time of 19:17. The Indians had two aditional runners placed inside the top 25 out of 35 qualified varsity boy runners.
Login Ratliff placed 15th (21:51), while Ramerio Hernandez finished 21st (23:35).
The Elks placed one runner inside the top 10, along with another just cracking the top 25. Pablo Rodarte finished eighth overall (21:00) – seven seconds out of sixth.
Hunter Jenkins for the next Elk runner to cross the line in 25th (25:33). Colton Laprarie rounded the group out in 29th (27:25).
Elkhart will had a quick turnaround as they ran at Teague Saturday.
Frankston will have a two week break before they return for their district meet, Oct. 28, at LaRue.
Cayuga will return to the field Wednesday at Cross Roads.
