LAPOYNOR – The Neches Lady Tigers placed second at the LaPoynor Cross Country Invitational Saturday.
The Lady Tigers had a pair of runners placed inside the top 10 with Joely Jenkins and Bre Fredrickson commanded those spots. Jenkins continues her impressive streak as she once again found herself inside the top five in fourth place – clocking in a time of 14:04.58. Fredrickson placed 10th on the afternoon with a time of 14:45.
Abigail Fletcher followed the duo in 12th place (15:03). Libby Raine finished 15th (15:10) and Lacie Macias was 119th (16:00). Aubrey Kincade also finished 26th on the day (16:26). Neches totaled 54 points, which landed them second as a team – 26 points in front of third-place LaPoynor.
For Frankston, Bailey Ball was their top runner in 27th (16:28). Jenna Gould placed 31st (16:48), Angelyna Gonzales was 49th and Kaylee Davis was 51st.
For the Tigers, Lane Garber was their top runner as he placed 40th. Avery Coleman was 43rd.
For the Indians, Ramiro Herandez placed 38th, Christian Serrato was 39th, Jhayro Armas 49th, Ethan Ogg 50th and Gunnar Vinzent 51st.
