CORPUS CHRISTI – The Neches Lady Tigers placed fourth at the University Interscholastic League 1A regional meet and will be advancing to the state championships.
All seven Lady Tiger runners placed among the top 55 best runners of the 147 qualified participants. Bre Fredrickson was Neches's best runner on the day as she finished 25th overall (15:08).
Joely Jenkins was the next runner to cross as she placed 29th overall (15:21). Mallory Main finished 32nd (15:24), LibbeyLibbey Raine 36th (14:45), Aubrey Kincaide 38th (15:49), Bailey Lovelady 45th (15:57) and Sealy Hines 54th.
On the boys side, Neches' Lane Garber placed 94th.
The Oakwood Panthers placed 16th as a team. Eduardo Ramirez finished 32nd (21:35). Tirrec Jackson was 123rd, Kevin Alatorre 124th, Artuaro Alatorre 131st and Gavin Wilbanks 138th.
The UIL State XC meet will begin Friday, Nov.5 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock. The Lady Tigers will run at 8:30 a.m.
