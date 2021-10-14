NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers finished first overall at their district cross country meet Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers set the tone for Wednesday's meet as they secured the top seven spots of their division. Joely Jenkins placed first with a time of 14:41. Bre Fredrickson was second – clocking in at 15:15. Libby Rained secured third (15:36), Mallory Main was fourth (15:39), Aubrey Kincade fifth (15:52), Bailey Lovelady sixth (16:01) and Sealy Hines was seventh (16:26).
In the boys division, Oakwood's Eduardo Ramirez and Neches' Lane Garber are both headed to regionals. Ramirez finished third overall in the competition (22:03), while Garber placed seventh (24:03).
Neches' junior high runner Madi Main came home as the division's top performer as she placed first (14:34). Addison Spaith was fourth for Neches. Kathyrn Morgan was seventh (18:45) and Emily Escobar was 11th.
Oakwood's Eli Deleion finished third in the boys junior high race. Ethan Sterlin and Adam Jenkins placed 10th and 11th, respectively, for Neches.
The UIL Regional meet will be in Corpus Christi on Oct. 25th. Girls will run at 12:30 p.m. with the boys to follow at 12:50 p.m.
The top four teams and top 10 individuals not on a qualifying team will qualify for the UIL state meet.
