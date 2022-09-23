NECHES – The Neches Lady Tigers and Slocum Mustangs both placed first in their respective divisions at Neches’ Cross Country Invitational Wednesday.
The Lady Tigers had three runners finish inside the top five Wednesday in Joely Jenkins, Bre Fredrickson and Abigail Fletcher. Jenkins was their top performer as she finished second overall with a time of 14:03. Fredrickson followed her in third (14:38), while Fletcher took fourth in the meet (14:42). Lacie Macias finished 16th for Neches. Aubrey Kincade placed 18th, Bailey Lovelady was 22nd and Libby Raine rounded out the group in 29th.
Slocum Lady Mustang Abby Sarraf was their top runner in the girl’s division in fifth (15:17). Annie Cockerham finished a few paces behind her in sixth (15:45). Janey Guess and Julie Neal placed 11th and 12th, respectively, for the Lady Mustangs. Audrey Leushner rounded out the top 25 in 25th.
Frankston’s Bailey Ball was the Maidens’ top runner in ninth place (16:00). Jenna Gould also placed 20th for Frankston.
Oakwood’s Jacce Youngblood paced the Lady Panthers as she finished 10th overall (16:07).
Cayuga’s Laramine Dickson was the Ladycats best runner in 14th (16:37). Meredith Legard placed 17th (16:48). Kylee Mitchell finished 42nd, Tiyan Courville 43rd, Raeliegh Taylor 48th, Malerie Hinshaw 50th and Savannah Moore 56th.
Elkhart’s Rita Stuart finished 32nd overall (18:11), Lucy Herod was 44th, Lilly Gray finished 45th, Belen Mcaridonado was 46th, Jordyn Luman was 53rd and Haley Stiff placed 55th.
Westwood’s Emma Lara and Camran Gray finished 39th and 47th, respectively.
On the boys side, Slocum had three of the top five runners at the meet. Caleb Neal placed second (19:18), Nathan Marr was third (19:46) and Carter Sbrusch finished fourth (19:53). Ayden Sarraf took 12th (21:50), while Caden Lovelady finished 18th (22:19).
Westwood’s Emilio Martinez was the overall winner of the meet as his time of 18:39 was 39 seconds ahead of second place. Jonathan Trejo was the next Panther to cross in ninth place (21:13). Aiden Martinez finished 11th (21:33), Jose Roman was 16th (22:00). Kameron Carwell and Nathan Conaway anchored the group in 22nd and 27th, respectively.
Elkhart’s Hunter Jenkins was the Elks top performer as he finished fifth overall with a time of 20:20. Nate Thompson finished 13th )21:43), Lucas Howard was 14th (21:43) and Aaron Diaz was 15th (21:53). Mason Mack finished 25th, Aiden Martinez was 36th and Jesse Lively was 42nd.
Oakwood’s Eduardo Ramirez placed sixth overall to lead the Panthers – clocking in a time of 20:47. Grapeland’s Hayden Ray was 17th (22:03) and Frankston’s Ramrio Hernandez finished 20th (22:26).
