MILDRED – The Neches Lady Tigers placed second at the Mildred Invitational Wednesday with all five of their runners placing inside the top 20.
Lady Tiger Joely Jenkins leaped out in front of her team as the top runner. Jenkins placed seventh overall with a a time of 14:01. Bre Fredrickson crossed the finish line next in 13th (14:18), Libby Raine 14th (14:21), Aubrey Kincade 15th (14:22) and Bailey Lovelady 16th (14:23).
Neches accumulated 51 points between its five runners, which was four points behind first-place Teague and 47 points in front of third-place Ferris.
The Frankston Maidens place seventh overall, though Pauline Passchief enjoyed a good day on the field. Passchief was the lone Maiden runner to place top 10 as she placed sixth overall (13:58).
Abigail Fletcher was next on the Maidens' list in 22nd (14:42). Julianna Gould was 57th (18:20), Mya Mitchell 58th (19:11), while Mia Mitchell rounded the group out in 62nd (20:06).
The Maidens finished 17 points in front of eighth place Mildred.
Frankston's Govani Martinez was the Indians top runner – placing 14th overall (19:43). Logan Ratcliff finished 33rd on the day (20:38), Ramrio Hernadez 40th (21:34) and Cory Morgan 48th (22:38).
Neches had two varsity boy runners compete in Lane Gerber, who finished 46th, and Arturo Garcia who finished 58th.
Neches host their district competition Wednesday, while Frankston travels to LaRue for their district meet the same day.
