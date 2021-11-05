ROUND ROCK – The Neches Lady Tigers wrapped up their cross-country season at the UIL 1A state championships at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock Friday.
Joely Jenkins paced the Lady Tigers who placed 15th as a team. Jenkins finished 82nd overall with a time of 6:31.49. Bre Fredrickson was the next Lady Tigers to cross inside the top 100 in 98th(6:35.71).
Libby Raine was the third member to finish as she placed 112th (6:37). Mallory Main led the next trio of runners in 120th (6:46.91). Sealy Hines finished 121st (6:53.04) and Aubrey Kincaide 122nd (6:43).
Bailey Lovelady rounded out their group in 127th (6:54). Neches will bring back all but Main who is a senior. Jenkins, Hines, Kincade and Lovelady were all freshmen runners.
Raine is a sophomore, while Fredrickson is a junior.
