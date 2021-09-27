JACKSONVILLE – The Palestine Ladycats came away with first place at the Indian Express cross country Invitational in Jacksonville Saturday.
The Ladycats had four of their six runners finish inside the top 20 in the Class 1A-4A division. Yanelli Ruiz paced the group as their top performer in sixth place (14:28).
Emerith Hernandez finished a few steps behind her in eighth (15:02). Jessica Fabian was the third member to place as she finished 14th (15:27). Camila Dominguez clocked in a time of 15:29 that earned her 16th, while Ana Ibarra's time of 15:31 slotted her 17th.
Their four top runners earned them 49 points, which was 32 points ahead of second place Bullard.
Ladycats Cristell Francia placed 28th and Samantha Chaidez rounded out the group in 38th.
Palestine will return to the track Thursday as they travel to Eustace. It will be their second-to-last meet before their district run at Hudson Oct. 13.
