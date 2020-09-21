MINEOLA – The Palestine Ladycats competed at the Mineola-Grand Saline cross country invitational last Thursday.
The meet was divided into heats due to COVID-19 regulations. The Ladycats were placed in heat two. Palestine's Emerith Hernandez highlighted the top performers on the day as she placed seventh out of 56 runners (13:29).
Ladycat Emily Marroquin was the next to finish inside the top 20 with a 17th place finish on the day (14:12).
Yanelli Ruiz and Macy French placed 21st and 22nd, respectively. Karina Gutierrez placed 14th, Cristel Francia secured 25th, and Brenda Trevino rounded the Ladycats out in 40th.
Palestine's junior varsity girls saw five Ladycats finish inside the top 10. Alliyah Estrada was the top performer on the day in fifth (14:55), Samantha Chaidez finished sixth (15:09), Amy Rangel placed seventh (15:12), Celeste Lara was eighth (15:18) and Dakota Reid rounded the group off in 10th (15:28).
Angela Iedesma and Helena Lara were 17th and 19th, respectively, out of 26 participants in the heat.
Palestine will compete at the Jacksonville Invitational Sept. 25.
