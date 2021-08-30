KAUFMAN – The Palestine Ladycats varsity runners placed seventh at the Kaufman Invitational Saturday.
Four of the Ladycats seven runners finished in the top half of the 87-person 3200 run. Yanelli Ruiz finished as the top performer for Palestine in 14th with a time of 13:57.68. Emerith Hernandez also placed inside the top 25 in 18th – clocking in at 14:04.95.
Ana Ibarra and Jessica Fabian were the next two runners to crack the top half of the field. Ibarra placed 36th (14:56.14), while Fabian placed 41st (15:07.68).
Samantha Chaidez finished 50th, Cristel Francia spotted 61st and Karina Gutierrez rounded out the group in 73rd.
Their 155 point total placed them seventh among 13 teams – placing behind meet gold medalist Kaufman, Tyler Grace Community, Eustace, Canton, Kilgore and Mabank.
Palestine's junior varsity runners placed fourth out of seven schools behind first place Sunnyvale, Kaufman and Kilgore.
Celeste Lara finished seventh for Palestine (15:56), Yulissa Guzman placed 16th (16:27), while Brenda Trevino just cracked the top 25 in 24th (16:46).
Madie Coe finished 34th, Stephany Castillo 41st, Dakota Reid 45th, Isabel Ibarra 51st, Natalia Chavez 56th, Janelle Sambrano 60th and Alliyah Estrada 72nd.
Thee Ladycats prep for their next meet at the Mustang Invitational on Friday in Slocum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.